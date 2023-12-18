Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces it has filed a provisional patent application (65/584,062) on the production of lithium sulfide, a key precursor for next-generation solid-state batteries.

As an outcome of work with Standard Lithium Ltd., Telescope has invented a low-temperature method of generating lithium sulfide from brine-sourced lithium chemicals. This method could reduce the current high costs of lithium sulfide production, and so facilitate the widespread deployment of solid-state batteries.

"The key to discovering this new method is Telescope's R&D technology," said Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. "By combining robotic automation with artificial intelligence and our online analytical platforms, like DirectInjectTM-LC, we can discover synthetic pathways 10 to 100 times faster than conventional approaches."

This accelerated discovery has fueled the growth of Telescope's IP portfolio, which already includes a granted Canadian patent on the production of pharmaceutically-relevant indole compounds. "Our patenting activities place us among the 2% of Canadian SMEs1 to hold patents," added Hein. "We are already drafting yet another provisional application on battery materials, and look forward to bringing advanced manufacturing technologies to the industry."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. The Company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully-integrated Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and purification process. The Company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas near the Louisiana state line, a region with a long-standing and established brine processing industry. The Company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in East Texas and began an extensive brine leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the Company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jason Hein, Chief Executive Officer

E: jason@telescopeinn.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include expectations surrounding the use and viability of Provisional Patent Application No. 65/584,062 for lithium sulfide production, potential impacts on the manufacturing cost of lithium sulfide, the deployment of solid-state batteries, the preparation of an additional provisional patent application on battery materials, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Canadian Intellectual Property Office. IP Canada Report 2019.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191307