Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues ("62-103") in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Zachary Goldenberg in connection with a certain transaction involving the common shares ("Common Shares") of Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (the "Issuer"), with its head office located at 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2V1.

On November 2, 2023, the Issuer commenced a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation all of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, being 87,603,908 Common Shares, at a price of $0.1225 per Common Share. On December 15, 2023, the Issuer announced the final results of the Offer and indicated that it had acquired 83,256,650 Common Shares at a price of $0.1225 per Common Shares under the Offer, resulting in there being 4,347,258 Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Offer. Mr. Goldenberg tendered all of the Common Shares that he beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, being 11,689,960 Common Shares, to the Offer for total consideration payable to Mr. Goldenberg of $1,432,020.10. On December 15, 2023, the Issuer cancelled all of the Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") beneficially owned or controlled by Mr. Goldenberg, being an aggregate of 1,132,500 Warrants, for nil consideration. Following completion of the Offer and the cancellation of the Warrants, Mr. Goldenberg does not beneficially own or control, indirectly or indirectly, any Common Shares or Warrants.

Set out below is certain disclosure required to be made in connection with the completion of the Offer pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103.

Prior to the commencement of the Offer, Mr. Goldenberg owned and controlled 11,689,960 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

Following the completion of the Offer, Mr. Goldenberg does not own nor exercise control or direction over any Common Shares.

Prior to the cancellation of the Warrants, Mr. Goldenberg owned and controlled 1,132,500 Warrants, representing approximately 8.17% of the issued and outstanding Warrants. Following the cancellation of the Warrants, Mr. Goldenberg does not own nor exercise control or direction over any Warrants.

All securities of the Issuer owned or controlled by Mr. Goldenberg are held for investment purposes and Mr. Goldenberg has no present intention to dispose of or acquire further Common Shares. In the future, Mr. Goldenberg may, from time to time, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer held by it through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer, and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Goldenberg in connection with the completion of the Transaction may be obtained from Mr. Goldenberg by contacting the Issuer (telephone #: 647-400-4794; Attention: Carlo Rigillo, Chief Executive Officer) and will be available under Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The head office of Mr. Goldenberg is located at 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1.

