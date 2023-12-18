Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco 2023 Shareholder Letter

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, is pleased to summarize the company's progress in 2023; a transformative year for the company. The company has executed on several key acquisitions which are expected to significantly improve the company's revenue growth in 2024. Additionally, the company secured $650 Thousand in non-dilutive financing and remains committed to its efforts in web3 and digital asset innovation. In September of this year, the company executed a 10:1 forward split to enhance shareholder value and improve the share structure. Metavesco will transition into the new year with the closing of the LaborSmart and Epic Labor acquisitions; the company's largest acquisitions to date.

Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco Inc., stated, "Our commitment to building on the blockchain is greater than ever. The recent surge in Bitcoin and alternative cryptocurrencies has strengthened our belief in the long-term growth potential. The time is now to be at the forefront of these technologies."

Laborsmart & Epic Labor Acquisitions

The acquisition of LaborSmart and Epic Labor assets will take effect simultaneously on January 1st, 2024. This acquisition includes nearly 5000 current and formerly active clients. Laborsmart has served notable clients such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. These assets are expected to significantly bolster Metavesco's revenue. Additional information will be released upon these acquisitions taking effect.

Bitcoin Mining

Metavesco recently completed the acquisition of a total of one hundred Bitmain Antminer S19k Pro ASIC units. The Bitmain Antminer S19k Pro is the latest in cutting edge Bitcoin ASIC mining technologies. Released in September of 2023, the S19k Pro delivers highly competitive performance and enhanced profitability, boasting an impressive hash rate of 120 tera hashes per second. These models are rapidly becoming the industry standard and have already been adopted for use by major companies in the industry such as HIVE Digital Technologies. The acquisition of these units immediately positions Metavesco to be highly competitive and scalable in the Bitcoin mining environment.

In 2024, the company expects to significantly ramp up its Bitcoin mining operations. Metavesco continues to seek additional non-dilutive financing for future acquisitions of ASIC units. By the end of 2024, the company aims to achieve a net hash rate of 50 Ph/s, more than triple its current hash rate of 14.2 Ph/s. Metavesco intends to accumulate and leverage its Bitcoin holdings.

Boring Brew

Acquired in the first half of 2023, Boring Brew continues its efforts in bridging NFT projects with the beverage industry. Boring Brew delivers freshly roasted coffee blends and ready to drink cold brews. Boring Brew leverages and partners with NFT related intellectual properties to create uniquely branded and packaged premium coffee products. The company has executed on two successful partnerships with two high profile NFT projects and is currently in negotiations for additional partnerships.

In November, 2023, Boring Brew was accepted by Walmart for online retail sales. The products are currently available for sale at Walmart.com. The company anticipates expansion to additional online retailers such as Amazon in 2024.

Liquidity Pools & Staking

Metavesco continues to seek revenue opportunities providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges as well as staking Proof of Stake digital assets. The company continues to identify and evaluate additional opportunities in Proof of Stake blockchains including Solana, Ethereum, and Chainlink.

