Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH). CEO Dante Picazo sending a letter to all shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

A great friend called me last week and said "Congratulations! Getting the S-1 rendered effective was like giving birth to triplets twice" and my response was "Exactly, like triplets that had the cord wrapped around each neck, in a Podalic version, twice". Not easy. You get the picture. However, the only thing that our firm can not possibly do is to litigate the past, instead, we are putting bygone dates in our rear-view mirror, and moving forward.

In consequence, allow me to provide a perspective for our company, particularly now that the year 2023 is close to an end. And, for every shareholder and employee of our company who stuck with us through thick and thin, permit me to thank you for all the support that you have provided to the company. Now is my turn to once more start to reconstruct our vision for the future.

As you can imagine, our company did not sit still during the last couple of years waiting for our housekeeping matters to materialize, instead we worked non-stop to enhance our formulations arsenal, which includes medicines for anxiety, PTSD, shingles, malignant neoplasms, among many others; and allow me to briefly describe two of our recently developed formulations that have captivated each synapsis in my brain.

Our mini-clinical trials, collection of data, or trial programs, will not be conducted in any territory, city, state, or country where the use of specific cannabinoids is restricted or prohibited. And distribution of products will also comply with any local, state, medical regulatory board, or country regulation.

Principally, I am fascinated by Orthocann, our formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis. My excitement stems from the fact that this could perhaps be the first injection in the world that could help to rebuild the cartilage tissue that is often damaged by so many factors including injuries and age-related illnesses. While we cannot reveal/disclose the cocktail of active compounds that we have composed, I can inform you that it includes the proper cannabinoid molecules and other natural substances that promise to provide relief with less possible side effects than other traditional treatments. Hence, helping millions of people around the globe, from young athletes to seniors and people from all walks of life, that suffer from this condition. We hope that we can bring this product to market as an ointment, a capsule, or in the form of intra-articular injection.





Orthocann



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10188/191345_ff8900a4f4a80b09_001full.jpg

Another signature therapy supplement is Probicann; our depression medicine that has been carefully formulated by integrating every neurobiological axis and circuits implicated in this pathology, including novel therapeutic targets such as the Gut-Microbiota-Brain axis and it's three pathways of communication: immune, endocrine and nervous signals, intending to provide a better quality of life mentally and physically for people suffering from depressive disorders. This is a prevalent but complex pathology whose treatment can be a challenge if we do not incorporate the whole neurological and physiological sphere, as CBIH has done during the development of said treatment. The plus of our formulations is the nanoemulsion administration proposed for the manufacture of some of our products. This futuristic biotechnology should improve the bioavailability of the active compounds, thus, increasing the duration, control, and intensity of the effect, and imposing clear advantages over other currently available traditional treatments.

With the effectiveness of our company and the proper possible funding, we should expect to receive 2024 as the year to start our mini-clinical trials, collection of data, or trial programs. As well, to apply for our utility patents for our formulations to safely accumulate the clinical data that will allow us to corroborate and validate the efficacy of our formulations. Most importantly, our research is driven by the end result of helping thousands of patients who could benefit from a medicine that other industries have been gatekeeping, so in the near future cannabinoid treatment could represent somebody's first option, not their last resource.

Conclusively, thanks to the magnificent community of shareholders and employees, our progress could have not taken place without you.

All my best,

Dante Picazo

CEO/President

CBIH

214/733-0868

dpicazo@cbih.net

www.cbih.net

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191345