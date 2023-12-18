

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government will implement a levy by 2027 on goods imported from countries with a lower or no carbon price to ensure that foreign goods face a comparable carbon price to those produced domestically.



Imports of iron, steel, aluminium, ceramics and cement would face this levy, which is part of the carbon border adjustment mechanism, or CBAM.



The UK government hopes the levy would reduce the risk of 'carbon leakage', and thus avoid emissions being displaced to other countries because they have a lower or no carbon price.



The levy will depend on the amount of carbon emitted in the production of the imported good, and the gap between the carbon price applied in the country of origin - if any - and the carbon price faced by UK producers, the HM Treasury said.



'This levy will make sure carbon intensive products from overseas - like steel and ceramics - face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonisation efforts translate into reductions in global emissions,' Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.



'This should give UK industry the confidence to invest in decarbonisation as the world transitions to net zero.'



