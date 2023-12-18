

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. government on Monday announced plans to impose a carbon import levy on a number of products imported from countries with a lower or no carbon price by 2027 to ensure that products from overseas face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK.



Carbon import levy will apply to imports of iron, steel, aluminium, ceramics and cement from countries with less strict climate policies,



The carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will ensure highly traded, carbon intensive products from overseas in the iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass and cement sectors face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the U.K.



The charge applied by the CBAM will depend on the amount of carbon emitted in the production of the imported good, and the gap between the carbon price applied in the country of origin - if any - and the carbon price faced by UK producers.



The UK has a track record on decarbonisation as it was the first major economy to legislate for net zero and reducing CO2 emissions faster than any other G7 country.



UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said, 'This levy will make sure carbon intensive products from overseas - like steel and ceramics - face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonisation efforts translate into reductions in global emissions.'



He added that the design and delivery of the CBAM will be subject to further consultation in 2024, including the precise list of products in scope. The government will also engage with trade partners, including developing countries, and affected businesses and organisations, to minimise the impact on trade and the necessary compliance steps.



