

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' economy is set to expand at a significantly slower pace than projected earlier during the next two years due to the adverse impace of high interest rates and a slump in global trade, the country's central bank said Monday.



In its Autumn Forecasts, the De Nederlandsche Bank slashed the economic growth estimate for this year to 0.1 percent from 0.8 percent forecast in June.



The GDP growth projection for next year was cut to 0.3 percent from 1.3 percent.



The outlook for 2025 was lowered to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent.



In 2022, the Dutch economy had expanded 4.5 percent.



The bank expects growth in the next two years to be driven mainly by domestic spending.



'Year-on-year growth in the Netherlands is barely positive, but the first three quarters of this year saw consistent contractions,' the DNB said.



'Higher government expenditure, particularly in the form of purchasing support, kept growth out of negative territory.'



The bank expects this to boost household consumption. Further, wage increases that currently just outstrip inflation is also expected to give people more money to spend, thus to underpin consumption.



The bank also presented an alternative scenario in which the country, a trading nation, is hit hard due to the economic deterioration abroad.



Under this, growth is 0.7 percentage points worse next year than in the baseline scenario and 0.4 percentage points worse in 2025, resulting in growth of -0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, the DNB said.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and food, is expected to average 6.4 percent this year and then rapidly ease to 3.0 percent next year and 2.7 percent in 2025.



In June, the bank had projected underlying inflation to be 6.8 percent this year, 3.6 percent next year and 2.8 percent in 2025.



Headline inflation is forecast to slow to 2.9 percent next year from a estimated 4.1 percent this year. Inflation is seen at 2.2 percent in 2025, which is closer to the European Central Bank's 2 percent target.



The unemployment rate is projected to climb to 4.0 percent next year from 3.6 percent this year. The rate is seen rising further to 4.2 percent in 2025.



Employment growth will almost come to a halt in the next two years, while labor supply should show slightly stronger growth, thus raising unemployment. The labor market is nevertheless set to remain tight, the DNB said.



The budget deficit, as a percentage of GDP, is expected to widen to 2.6 percent next year from just 0.9 percent this year, partly because more interest has to be paid on government debt and partly due to rising costs related to population ageing, healthcare and climate action.



The ratio is projected to rise to 2.9 percent in 2025, just shy of the EU threshold of 3.0 percent.



The public debt, as a percentage of GDP, is projected to fall slightly to 46.2 percent next year from 46.8 percent this year. The ratio is seen climbing to 47.5 percent in the year after.



