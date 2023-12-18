

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the significant upward move seen last week, stocks are seeing continued strength during trading on Monday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued.



Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Dow is up 25.92 points or 0.1 percent at 37,331.08, the Nasdaq is up 45.88 points or 0.3 percent at 14,859.80 and the S&P 500 is up 16.83 points or 0.4 percent at 4,736.02.



Stocks continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has propelled the Dow to new record highs. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have also reached their best levels in nearly two years.



The major averages have moved higher for seven consecutive weeks due in part to optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



The Federal Reserve reinforced the optimism with its monetary policy announcement last week, forecasting three interest rate cuts in 2024.



While some Fed officials have pushed back against the idea of imminent rate cuts, investors still widely expect the central bank to lower rates as early as March.



Later this week, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of November, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.



The National Association of Home Builders released a report this morning showing homebuilder sentiment in the U.S. rebounded in December after falling for four consecutive months.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 37 in December after falling to an eleven-month low of 34 in November. Economists had expected the index to rise to 36.



Sector News



Steel stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, resulting in a 3.7 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



U.S. Steel (X) is leading the sector higher, soaring by 26.9 percent after announcing an agreement to be acquired by Japan's Nippon Steel for $55.00 per share in cash.



Significant strength is also visible among energy stocks, which have moved notably higher along with the price of crude oil.



With crude for January delivery surging $2.22 to $73.65 a barrel, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.9 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.2 percent.



Retail and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while housing and networking stocks have moved to the downside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved to the downside after ending last Friday's trading roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.3 basis points at 3.961 percent.



