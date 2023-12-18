

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Recent easing in inflation is not sufficient to declare victory and easing prematurely entails significantly more risks than keeping interest rates higher for too long, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said Monday.



'The positive drop in inflation observed in the past few months, including November, isn't enough to declare victory and move to the next stage,' Kazimir, who is the governor of the Slovak central bank, said in a comment published on his bank's website.



'We are not out of the woods yet.'



The ECB expects inflation to reach its 2 percent target in 2025 and is confident that this can be achieved in a soft-landing scenario, Kazimir said.



However, there are risks to this progress, the rate-setter warned.



'The policy mistake of premature easing would be more significant than the risk of staying tight for too long,' Kazimir said.



'Prudence is the key. We're closely watching the economic indicators but will not make hasty moves.'



Now is not the time to relax the bank's vigilance against inflationary pressures that are expected to rise slightly in the coming months, Kazimir said.



Inflation is expected to ease only gradually thereafter due to base effects and phasing out of energy support measures.



'We also need to see clear signs of wage moderation,' Kazimir said.



The ECB must remain determined and keep the policy at current levels for as long as necessary to secure a sustainable convergence of inflation towards the target, the policymaker said.



'The decision to hold off a discussion on cutting rates is a strategic choice to maintain economic stability and support a gradual return to normality,' Kazimir said.



The ECB's choice to stay the course is a measured response to a complex economic scenario, and reflected a strategy of caution and careful monitoring, the policymaker added.



Kazimir expressed conviction that the monetary policy was not the main drag on Eurozone growth.



The central banker pointed out that the euro area had a competitiveness problem, which is the sluggish pace of structural reforms and slow adaptation of the European economy to modern needs.



Kazimir stressed on the need for Europe to invest and reform to boost productivity in order to secure sustainable economic growth.



