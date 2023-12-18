Qurate Retail Group Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Qurate Retail Group, which comprises six leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024. The world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") ranked second out of 25 in the retail industry and earned a spot among the top 125 companies overall. This accolade is presented by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista Inc., a renowned statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. The ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA. Public survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies' CSR reputation. 17,000 US residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company's CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

In September 2023, Qurate Retail Group released its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report, where it announced significant advancements in its efforts to protect the environment, foster empowerment and belonging, and curate product responsibly. Highlights from the report include a 26% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, surpassing total charitable giving goals three years early and the implementation of traceability audits to enhance supply chain visibility. The report underscores Qurate Retail Group's dedication to sustainability, philanthropy and fostering an inclusive business for the benefit of all stakeholders - including customers, team members, vendors, community members, and shareholders.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Corporate Responsibility, visit: www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/corporate-responsibility/

