

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Linkage Global Inc, a cross-border e-commerce integrated service company headquartered in Japan, said that it priced its initial public offering of 1.50 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $6.00 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.



The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on December 19, 2023, under the ticker symbol 'LGCB.'



The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 225,000 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover the over-allotment option, if any.



The Offering is expected to close on December 21, 2023.



