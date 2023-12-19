German renewable energy developer BayWa re has collected scientific data on aquatic fauna, water quality, and avifauna from several environmental impact monitoring studies on eight of its operational floating PV facilities in Europe. It has found the artificial habitats under the panels offer protection to some animal species and improvements to water quality.BayWa re has published the first results of several environmental impact studies conducted on avifauna, wildlife fish farming and water quality of two of its floating solar farms in the Netherlands. The results show that artificial habitats ...

