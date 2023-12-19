Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 19 December 2023 Edison issues initiation of coverage on Northern Data Group (NB2): Driving AI and data centre technology Northern Data Group is a specialist provider of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions. By leveraging a successful cryptocurrency mining heritage to fund global growth, the group has been able to expand into generative artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services and liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure. The European generative AI opportunity is substantial, where demand has surged but compute power remains limited. As the owner of Europe's largest AI data hardware cluster, and requisite specialised data centre housing, Northern Data can enable democratised access to this transformative technology. With its elite partnerships and access to scarce hardware, the group is positioned to capture underserved demand in the AI space for hardware and housing. Northern Data has undergone significant change, causing internal disruption with FY22 results yet to be released. We are therefore unable to provide forecasts yet. Management guides to sales of €65-75m and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €5-20m in FY23, followed by €200-240m sales and €50-80m adjusted EBITDA in FY24, respectively. Management also sees FY25 sales and adjusted EBITDA potential of €520-570m and €300-350m, respectively. Later we provide several scenarios once full deployment of its hardware is achieved, with our base case indicating potential revenue of €572m, at the top-end of management's FY25 guidance. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Max Hayes +44 (0)20 3077 5721 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



