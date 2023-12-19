

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of President Joe Biden's executive order on policing, the Biden Administration has created a first of its kind database to track records of law enforcement misconduct so that agencies are able to hire the best personnel.



The National Law Enforcement Accountability Database will ensure that records of serious misconduct by federal law enforcement officers are readily available to agencies considering hiring those officers.



'We are also working to allow and encourage state, Tribal, local, and territorial law enforcement agencies to make available and access similar records as part of their hiring processes,' Biden said.



In May 2022, Biden signed an executive order to help rebuild trust and deliver the most significant police reform in decades. Since then, the Administration has taken critical steps towards effective, accountable policing. They included requiring federal law enforcement agencies to ban chokeholds, strengthening use-of-force policies, restricting no-knock warrants, and directing other measures to advance effective, accountable policing that increases public safety.



'The executive order is a measure of what we can do together to heal the very soul of this nation; to address the profound fear and trauma that particularly Black Americans have experienced for generations; and to channel that private pain and public outrage into progress on behalf of all communities,' Biden said.



He urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to advance accountability, transparency, and public trust in law enforcement across the nation.



The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a federal bill aimed at reforming U.S. police departments by cracking down on controversial tactics like no-knock warrants and making it easier to prosecute officers accused of violence.



The bill is named after George Floyd, the 46-year Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer tried to overpower him in May 2020. The legislation would ban federal law enforcement officers from using chokeholds like the one that ended Floyd's life, and it would require state and local police departments that receive federal funding to adopt the same policy.



