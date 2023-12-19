

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), announced on Tuesday that it has secured aircraft orders for 157 additional A320neo Family aircraft from EasyJet and 80 ultra-modern short and medium-haul aircraft from Lufthansa.



EasyJet has placed an order for 56 A320neo and 101 A321neo aircraft and also upsized an existing order for 35 A320neo into the larger A321neo, as a part of its upgauging and fleet renewal plan.



Further, Lufthansa has ordered 40 Airbus A220-300s with 20 purchasing options, and purchasing options for 40 additional aircraft of the A320 family. The company has also placed an order for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX with 60 purchasing options. The total order is worth about $9 billion.



Airbus A220-300 is ideal for feeder traffic usage as it consumes 2.5 liters of fuel per 100 passenger kilometres, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered in 2026. Boeing 737-8 MAX consumes around 2.2 liters per 100 passenger-kilometers and its first aircraft will be delivered in the third quarter of 2027.



Further, Lufthansa has also ordered 71 A320neo and A321neo aircraft from A320 family, which will be delivered in the next few years.



Currently, Airbus' stock is moving up 0.53%, to $38.22 on the Other OTC.



