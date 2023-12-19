

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an expedited review, the quasi-independent Oversight Board recommended that Meta (META) overturn its decision regarding two posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Meta has reinstated both videos, one on Facebook depicting a hostage taken by kidnappers and another on Instagram showing casualties outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a strike. The reinstated posts now carry warning signs.



As a response, Meta has also reduced the sensitivity of its automated tools that automatically detect and remove violent content.



The Oversight Board reached its decision in just 12 days, stating that Meta's tools, designed to eliminate harmful content, sometimes mistakenly remove valuable posts that contribute to raising awareness about the Israel-Hamas conflict. The board emphasized that these posts convey 'human sufferings on both sides' to the global audience.



'The Board focused on protecting the right to the freedom of expression of people on all sides about these horrific events, while ensuring that none of the testimonies incited violence or hatred,' Michael McConnell, a co-chair of the board, said in a statement. 'These testimonies are important not just for the speakers, but for users around the world who are seeking timely and diverse information about ground-breaking events.'



Established three years ago by Meta, the Oversight Board oversees Meta-owned sites, including Facebook and Instagram.



Since the start of Hamas' attack in Israel in October, social media platforms have faced increased scrutiny over their content moderation practices. The companies also face accusations that they promote specific viewpoints regarding the conflict.



