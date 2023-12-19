

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresh Express has recalled spinach distributed to seven states as it may contain listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.



Although there have been no reports of illness, the recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for Listeria in a single randomly selected package of spinach.



The recalled products were sold in 8-ounce Fresh Express bags, as well as 9-ounce bags under the Publix brand name.



Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The two recalled spinach items were distributed to retailers in seven states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.



Fresh Express has notified retailers so they can pull the product off of shelves, and have also asked customers to throw away the bag if they have purchased it.



Refunds are available both from the place of purchase and by calling Fresh Express.



