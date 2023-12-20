

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 776.9 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 962.4 billion yen following the 661.0 billion yen deficit in October.



Imports were down 11.9 percent on year to 9.596 trillion yen. That missed forecasts for a decline of 8.6 percent following the 12.5 percent drop in the previous month.



Exports slipped an annual 0.2 percent to 8.819 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 1.6 percent gain a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken