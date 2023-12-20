

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is up over 27% at $2.33. Polished.com Inc. (POL) is up over 16% at $1.23. Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is up over 14% at $1.94. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (JAQC) is up over 12% at $10.23. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is up over 12% at $3.83. Northann Corp. (NCL) is up over 11% at $2.00. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) is up over 7% at $1.85. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is up over 6% at $2.13. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is up over 5% at $2.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is up over 5% at $1.85.



In the Red



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is down over 30% at $1.68. argenx SE (ARGX) is down over 29% at $317.59. Vast Renewables Limited (VSTE) is down over 21% at $9.42. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) is down over 19% at $1.27. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is down over 9% at $253.06. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is down over 9% at $11.50. Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) is down over 7% at $38.33. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is down over 7% at $10.00. Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is down over 5% at $3.09.



