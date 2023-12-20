

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Living Places (BBY.L) said on Wednesday that it has secured a 54 million pounds, two-year extension to its Herefordshire Public Realm contract by Herefordshire County Council.



The company will work alongside Herefordshire County Council to maintain the county's 3,250 kilometers of roads and deliver services including street lighting and street cleaning as well as the maintenance of parks and open spaces.



Balfour Beatty will continue to implement innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to further enhance its Operational Control Hub.



