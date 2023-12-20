

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $595.5 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $605.9 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $5.14 billion from $5.22 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $595.5 Mln. vs. $605.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $5.14 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken