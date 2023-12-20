

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corporation (GD) announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary, General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada, has been awarded four contracts by the Government of Canada to support the Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) system for the Canadian Army.



The contracts, which are valued cumulatively at up to $1.3 billion (CA$1.68 billion), are for the Land Command Support System (LCSS) and include a System of Systems Engineering and integration, Core Network Sustainment Services, Applications Sustainment Services, and Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR).



According to Joel Houde, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada, the company is fully prepared to tackle the challenges of the modern battlespace and will continue to digitize the Canadian Armed Forces today and into the future.



