Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA), a leading provider of optical chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and industrial automation applications, announced today that it will supply new optical chips to advanced, fiber-optics sensing leader, Opterro, Inc (www.opterro.com). Both companies have worked together to co-develop and integrate Enablence's high quality, unique, customized arrayed waveguide gratings (AWG) with Opterro's industry-leading, advanced sensing technologies.

Opterro's comprehensive range of smart cutting-edge sensing products and solutions are offered and used globally for sensing requirements within datacenters, semiconductor fabs, energy utilities, smart infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, research and development, aerospace, and defence environments. Opterro leverages advanced sensing technology development for a wide range of commercial and government customers. The company's global sales and marketing network is designed to serve the needs of customers across industries and geographies.

"Our partnership with Enablence Technologies will help drive adoption of our modular plug and play, end-to-end sensing solutions, which continue to proliferate across multiple industries driven by the customer's need for higher performance, and greater coverage," commented Mehrdad Moslehi, CEO and Co-founder of Opterro, Inc.

"Enablence is excited to provide Opterro with an array of cutting edge packaged optical chips, with fiber connections and integrated receivers, for Opterro's advanced sensor applications. Our optical chip provides seamless coverage of more than 200 photonic channels over a 200 nm optical range, with consistent low insertion loss throughout this range," commented Todd Haugen, CEO, Enablence Technologies.

About Enablence

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells advanced optical components, primarily in the form of planar light wave circuits (PLC) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California with design centers in Canada and China, supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.enablence.com/.

