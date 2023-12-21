Das Instrument 3O10 AU0000193666 ALLKEM LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2023
The instrument 3O10 AU0000193666 ALLKEM LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2023
Das Instrument 6ZR SE0015988100 MOVEBYBIKE EUROPE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2023
The instrument 6ZR SE0015988100 MOVEBYBIKE EUROPE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2023
Das Instrument RVY DK0061152170 ROVSING AS IN. DK 50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2023
The instrument RVY DK0061152170 ROVSING AS IN. DK 50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2023
