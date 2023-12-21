The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.12.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.12.2023
Aktien
1 JE00BQBC8469 Metals Acquisition Ltd.
2 US09060C5076 Bio-key International Inc.
3 IE000955MAJ1 Eqtec PLC
4 US62526P4063 Mullen Automotive Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 DE000NLB4YG6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
2 DE000NLB4YE1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
3 DE000HLB53P2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
4 DE000HLB53Q0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
5 LU2564007743 CASE Invest - SUSTAINABLE FUTURE UCITS ETF
