The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.12.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.12.2023Aktien1 JE00BQBC8469 Metals Acquisition Ltd.2 US09060C5076 Bio-key International Inc.3 IE000955MAJ1 Eqtec PLC4 US62526P4063 Mullen Automotive Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 DE000NLB4YG6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-2 DE000NLB4YE1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-3 DE000HLB53P2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale4 DE000HLB53Q0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale5 LU2564007743 CASE Invest - SUSTAINABLE FUTURE UCITS ETF