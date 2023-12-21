Enphase says it plans to let go of 10% of its employees, in addition to shutting down contract manufacturing in the United States and Romania.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, a distributed energy solutions provider, has filed a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission outlining plans to restructure and consolidate its business. The company said the moves are designed to increase operational efficiencies, reduce operational costs, and better align its workforce with current market conditions. Macroeconomic conditions like high interest rates and policy changes like California's ...

