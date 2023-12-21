

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - The Spanish Ministry of Defence ordered 16 Airbus C295 aircraft in Maritime Patrol Aircraft configuration and Maritime Surveillance Aircraft configuration. The contract is valued at 1.695 billion euros, the aerospace and defense company said in a statement.



The contract also includes training systems--Full Flight Simulator and Mission System Simulator--and an initial logistics support package.



The company noted that the aircraft will be assembled at its military facilities in Seville.



'The aircraft will be fully designed and manufactured in Spain, fostering the national industrial defence footprint and sovereignty' said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.



