Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement 21-Dec-2023 / 09:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement Gibraltar, 21 December 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and venture builder hereby announces that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 9:30am today all resolutions were duly passed. AGM Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholders, I am delighted to address you on the occasion of our AGM, and I am pleased to reflect upon the significant strides Coinsilium has taken throughout this year, positioning ourselves strategically for a most promising journey into 2024. Amidst the formidable challenges posed by the market's downturn over the past two years, Coinsilium has weathered the storm and emerged stronger, as we now enter this new growth cycle with renewed vigour and armed with an expanding portfolio of exciting investments and advisory clients. Cryptocurrency Markets Recovery The resurgence in cryptocurrency prices over the course of 2023, with Bitcoin and Ether up 148% and 88% respectively since January, has already had a markedly positive impact on the Company's cryptocurrency holdings and has bolstered our confidence by providing Coinsilium with an increasingly robust financial position. The highly anticipated approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF as early as in the new year will mark a watershed for the industry, helping to create more opportunities for institutional and retail investors to enter the market without the technical challenges of managing a cryptocurrency wallet or the security concerns of safeguarding private keys. Demand is expected to be as much as USD3 billion in the first few days, which together with the upcoming Bitcoin 'halving' in Spring, provides a most conducive set up for a strong market recovery in 2024. Strategic Transition in the Year Over the course of 2023 Coinsilium managed its significant transition to strategically position itself at the vanguard of the evolving Web3 and Artifical Intelligence (AI) powered technology space. The global Web 3.0 Market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period. Web 3.0, the next phase of the internet, promises a more secure, private, and decentralised online experience compared to Web 2.0. The combination of AI and blockchain technology can create business synergies and opportunities to improve data security, transparency, efficiency, and trust in various industries and business applications. The new Coinsilium website, launched in early October, features an insightful portfolio section showcasing Coinsilium's growing list of Web3 and AI investment and advisory clients. Strategic and Operational Newsflow Coinsilium reported a robust stream of strategic and operational news throughout the year including: 1. 19 May 2023 Completion of Acquisition of Tokenomi Web3 Advisory Service Business 2. 15 June 2023 Conversion of the Greengage loan note and share subscription 3. 4 September 2023 Master Collab Agreement with BLVCK Paris for strategic Web3 initiatives 4. 14 September 2023 Cornerstone funding round for Silta Finance Our news flow for the year culminated with the announcement on 28 November 2023 reporting the Heads of Terms signed with investment portfolio company Indorse, to raise our investment stake from 10% to c. 25% and on 1 December 2023 the unveiling of 'Byzant', an active Web3 Social Network collaboration between a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including Coinsilium and Indorse. Indorse Transaction Upon completion, the Indorse transaction will secure for Coinsilium a significant c.25% interest in a high growth, revenue-generating blockchain development business at the forefront of the Web3 venture building space. Such businesses tend to have a more stable and enduring role as they provide vital tools and development solutions within the industry they serve, regardless of market fluctuations. The proposed Indorse transaction represents a major development milestone for Coinsilium, which we expect to be highly value accretive for shareholders over the years to come. 'Byzant' Web3 Collaboration The 'Byzant' Web3 collaboration builds on the Indorse transaction. Coinsilium's participation and economic interest in 'Byzant' will be represented through a material stake in new project tokens at the founding member level. We look forward to providing a comprehensive update to the market with further details on the respective roles and interests of Indorse and Coinsilium ahead of Byzant's TestNet launch, currently slated for Q1 2024. Shareholders may wish to view this recent Proactive Investors interview with Management covering this latest news: https://youtu.be/Uv_lKUBXboE?si=N-kcBb9OO1jOSFSC Outlook As we head into 2024 we expect no let-up in our news flow, with an array of significant news and milestones on the horizon from our growing roster of investments and advisory clients. In this respect, the board remains resolute in its commitment to unlocking and delivering upon the inherent and growing value of our enterprise and investments. Amongst our new plans for 2024 will be a significant focus on our investor communications outreach to ensure that our fast-building story stands out and reaches the widest possible global investor audience. Finally, on behalf of the board of Coinsilium I would like to thank all our shareholders for your continued trust, support and belief in Coinsilium. I also would like to express our deepest appreciation to our dedicated team for their relentless efforts and commintment throughout. Wishing you all compliments of the season and for a happy, healthy and prosperous new year. Yours Sincerely Malcolm Palle - Chairman

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

