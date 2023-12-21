

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) on Thursday announced its plan to acquire Isovalent, a leading expert in open-source cloud-native networking and security.



This acquisition will help Cisco enhance its secure networking capabilities across public clouds.



By acquiring Isovalent, Cisco aims to strengthen its Cisco Security Cloud vision, which is an AI-driven, cloud-delivered, integrated security platform suitable for organizations of any shape and size.



Cisco stated that it intends to continue offering and building on Isovalent's innovations for customers, including Isovalent Enterprise, Tetragon, and Cilium Mesh.



Once the acquisition closes, which is expected in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Isovalent team will join the Cisco Security Business Group.



The financial terms of this acquisition have not been disclosed.



