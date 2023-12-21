Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2023
The Home Depot: Behind the Apron: Dawayne Gates Is Driving the Volunteer Spirit

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / From painting a local veteran's house his favorite shade of purple, to supporting a foster care system, Dawayne Gates, store manager in Houma, Louisiana knows how to encourage fellow associates to get in the Team Depot spirit.

Known far and wide as the guy with the 40-foot yellow school bus, Dawayne often drives around and shuttles volunteers to various community projects and activities. He's led caravans everywhere, including to hurricane relief sites where help was most needed. This comes back to Dawayne's innate desire to give back, something that has guided his life within and outside of The Home Depot.

Behind the Apron is a video docuseries that focuses on associate stories of perseverance, personal growth, community service, and reinforces The Home Depot's core values.

Interested in a career at The Home Depot? Visit careers.homedepot.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

