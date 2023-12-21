Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A0JLYL | ISIN: FR0010313486
Frankfurt
21.12.23
08:01 Uhr
8,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
21.12.2023 | 18:16
Prodware: Prodware steps up its expansion in Europe with the acquisition of Nut Consulting in Spain 
21-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
Paris, 21 December 2023, 17h45 
Prodware steps up its expansion in Europe 
with the acquisition of Nut Consulting in Spain 
 
Prodware Group, a major player in the digital transformation in Europe, announces the acquisition of Nut Consulting in 
Spain. 
 
As a Microsoft partner in Spain, Nut Consulting is recognised as a specialist in the agri-food industry, a sector with 
many technological challenges. Nut Consulting's expertise covers food manufacturers' end-to-end processes, from 
industry standards (compliance) to MES tools on the shop floor. Specialised in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central 
ERP, Nut Consulting stands out from its competitors for its technological integration on the shop floor, which 
characterises Industry 4.0. 
 
This acquisition is fully in line with Prodware's growth strategy to: 
   -- Increase market share in Spain, where the Group employs 320 people. 
   -- Expand its position in the highly demanding food industry sector with new business software solutions. 
 
   -- Extend the Group's portfolio, in particular the Catalogue Publishing division, which will benefit all 
  Group subsidiaries and companies in Europe: Prodware, Westpole and Protinus. 
 
"The acquisition of Nut Consulting strengthens Prodware's positions in its geographical and sectoral markets, and 
offers excellent prospects for the expansion of the Nut Consulting teams and offering within the Group," stated Jose 
Maria Sanchez - Executive Vice-President of the Prodware Group. 
 
"At Nut Consulting, we are delighted to be joining the Prodware family, whose complementary solutions and geographical 
coverage should foster major development opportunities in Europe and Spain. This is a huge opportunity to move up a 
gear. Nut Consulting is also proud to contribute to this adventure by enriching the group's portfolio with our 15 years 
of expertise in the food industry," added Luis Garcia - General Manager of Nut Consulting. 
About Prodware 
With more than 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our 
customers around the world. Whether we're implementing ambitious cloud strategies, cybersecurity solutions, developing 
AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications or deploying ERP and CRM solutions, Prodware is always 
at the cutting edge of innovation. Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help 
businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance 
and professional services industries. The Prodware Group includes more than 2200 employees across 14 countries. It 
generated pro-forma post-acquisitions revenue of EUR600M in 2022. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is 
eligible for FCPI and SME PEA. For further information: www.prodware-group.com 
 
About Nut Consulting 
Nut Consulting specialises in the agri-food industry. Supplying management, warehousing and production systems, Nut 
Consulting offers comprehensive professional consultancy and IT services, as well as infrastructure and office 
automation solutions, in a sector where compliance and processes are crucial, from standards control to the shop floor. 
For over 15 years, Nut Consulting has been helping companies to manage their activities using ERP, CRM and Business 
Intelligence solutions. For further information: https://www.nutsl.com/ 
 
PRODWARE 
Stéphane Conrard 
Group Chief Financial Officer 
+33 (0) 979 999 000 
investisseurs@prodware.fr 
PRESS 
Gilles Broquelet 
CAPVALUE 
+33 (01) 80 81 50 00 
gbroquelet@capvalue.fr 
EURONEXT GROWTH 
ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT services 
Prodware is FCPI eligible - A responsible enterprise, Prodware is a member of the Global Compact. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Prodware - CP Acquisition Nut Consulting.UK - 21.12.23 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Prodware 
         45 Quai de la Seine 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
ISIN:      FR0010313486 
Euronext Ticker: ALPRO 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1802421 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1802421 21-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
