Prodware Prodware: Prodware steps up its expansion in Europe with the acquisition of Nut Consulting in Spain 21-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 21 December 2023, 17h45 Prodware steps up its expansion in Europe with the acquisition of Nut Consulting in Spain Prodware Group, a major player in the digital transformation in Europe, announces the acquisition of Nut Consulting in Spain. As a Microsoft partner in Spain, Nut Consulting is recognised as a specialist in the agri-food industry, a sector with many technological challenges. Nut Consulting's expertise covers food manufacturers' end-to-end processes, from industry standards (compliance) to MES tools on the shop floor. Specialised in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP, Nut Consulting stands out from its competitors for its technological integration on the shop floor, which characterises Industry 4.0. This acquisition is fully in line with Prodware's growth strategy to: -- Increase market share in Spain, where the Group employs 320 people. -- Expand its position in the highly demanding food industry sector with new business software solutions. -- Extend the Group's portfolio, in particular the Catalogue Publishing division, which will benefit all Group subsidiaries and companies in Europe: Prodware, Westpole and Protinus. "The acquisition of Nut Consulting strengthens Prodware's positions in its geographical and sectoral markets, and offers excellent prospects for the expansion of the Nut Consulting teams and offering within the Group," stated Jose Maria Sanchez - Executive Vice-President of the Prodware Group. "At Nut Consulting, we are delighted to be joining the Prodware family, whose complementary solutions and geographical coverage should foster major development opportunities in Europe and Spain. This is a huge opportunity to move up a gear. Nut Consulting is also proud to contribute to this adventure by enriching the group's portfolio with our 15 years of expertise in the food industry," added Luis Garcia - General Manager of Nut Consulting. About Prodware With more than 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing ambitious cloud strategies, cybersecurity solutions, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications or deploying ERP and CRM solutions, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation. Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries. The Prodware Group includes more than 2200 employees across 14 countries. It generated pro-forma post-acquisitions revenue of EUR600M in 2022. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI and SME PEA. For further information: www.prodware-group.com About Nut Consulting Nut Consulting specialises in the agri-food industry. Supplying management, warehousing and production systems, Nut Consulting offers comprehensive professional consultancy and IT services, as well as infrastructure and office automation solutions, in a sector where compliance and processes are crucial, from standards control to the shop floor. For over 15 years, Nut Consulting has been helping companies to manage their activities using ERP, CRM and Business Intelligence solutions. For further information: https://www.nutsl.com/ PRODWARE Stéphane Conrard Group Chief Financial Officer +33 (0) 979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr PRESS Gilles Broquelet CAPVALUE +33 (01) 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr EURONEXT GROWTH ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 IT services Prodware is FCPI eligible - A responsible enterprise, Prodware is a member of the Global Compact. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Prodware - CP Acquisition Nut Consulting.UK - 21.12.23 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Prodware 45 Quai de la Seine 75019 Paris France ISIN: FR0010313486 Euronext Ticker: ALPRO AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1802421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

