BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

21 December 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which holds mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") that was held yesterday, at which all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

