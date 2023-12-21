Anzeige
21.12.2023 | 18:36
BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

21 December 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Result of AGM

BWA Group Plc [AQSE: BWAP], which holds mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") that was held yesterday, at which all resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

For further information on the Company, please visit:

http://www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html

-Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Chairman

+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com


Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright


+44 20 3328 5656


