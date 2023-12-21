

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments Company (SEIC), Thursday announced the acquisition of Altigo, a cloud-based technology company.



The financial terms of the transaction have not been divulged.



SEI said that with this acquisition, it intends to expand and grow in alternative space, as it expects global alternative assets to reach $23 trillion by 2027.



Currently, SEI's stock is moving up 0.69%, to $64.03 on the Nasdaq.



