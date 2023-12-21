CNH Industrial: With State-of-the-Art Technology, CNH Bets on Technical Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / CNH announced its partnership with the Catholic University of Cordoba (UCC) to help educate Argentina's next generation of farmers.

In Argentina, Technical Education Day was celebrated on November 15 in commemoration of the creation of the National Council of Technical Education (CONET) in 1959. The National Institute of Technological Education (INET) governs the teaching of different technological and scientific specialties in numerous schools in the country.

"Collaborations like this reinforce our pioneering spirit and commitment to the educational and social development of future generations of professionals. We are convinced that they are the ones who will continue on the path towards the digitalization and technification of agriculture," said Marcus Cheistwer, Country Manager of CNH.

The partnership puts in place professional internships for training in Agronomic Engineering at UCC, providing them with a valuable opportunity for learning and growth in the CNH business environment. More than 100 students a year will be able to carry out practical experiences with Case IH and New Holland products. They will be trained with high-tech tools such as Oculus, augmented reality headsets and the metaverse - solutions that will allow them to apply their knowledge acquired during training.

Both institutions have a common vision on this path towards innovation in the field. "The expectations of the students are very good since we did not have previous agreements signed with any other company in the area of agricultural machinery. The impact will be very positive, especially for those students who are interested in deepening their practical knowledge in areas related to business," said Carolina Ambrosino, director of the Agronomic Engineering program.

Currently, the Agronomic Engineering program at UCC includes two subjects focused on agricultural machinery. For 2024, an updated curriculum will incorporate precision agriculture. This change is in line with CNH's digitalization journey in an industry that is constantly advancing and evolving.

"We look forward with great enthusiasm to the results of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the future of innovation and technology applied to the field of the agricultural industry, both in Argentina and globally," said Federico Arroyo, Coordinator of Technical Training Argentina & LAI.

Based on the premise of the digitalization of agriculture, the company and the Catholic University of Cordoba joined forces to promote the professionalization of future technicians.

