

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) on Thursday made its first direct delivery of the 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019 and plans possible deliveries of the 737 MAX in the coming months.



787 Dreamliner was delivered to a Chinese carrier, Juneyao Airlines, and it flew to Shanghai from Seattle on Thursday.



China had cancelled Boeing plane orders after 737 MAX was grounded worldwide from March 2019 to November 2020 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.



Boeing last delivered the 737 MAX to China in 2019, and in 2021, it delivered a leased Dreamliner to a Chinese customer.



Additionally, the aviation company has won clearance from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to resume deliveries of the 737 MAX. However, individual MAX deliveries will still require approval from the National Development and Reform Commission.



Earlier this week, Boeing received 737 MAX orders from Germany's Lufthansa airlines.



Currently, Boeing's stock is moving up 0.77% to $262.29, on the New York Stock Exchange.



