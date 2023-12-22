

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a label update for Yescarta or axicabtagene ciloleucel to include the overall survival primary analysis from the landmark Phase 3 ZUMA-7 study. The analysis showed a statistically significant improvement for Yescarta in overall survival versus standard of care as second-line treatment with curative intent for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL) within 12 months of completion of first-line therapy.



The label update was based on results from the ZUMA-7 study which demonstrated a 27.4% reduction in the risk of death with Yescarta versus standard of care, a relative 38% improvement in overall survival. With an estimated median follow up of 46.7 months overall, the primary analysis of overall survival showed a statistically significant improvement in the Yescarta arm compared to the standard therapy arm, despite more than half of patients (57%) in the standard of care arm subsequently receiving cell therapy off protocol. The estimated 39-month overall survival rates were 55.9% in the Yescarta arm and 46% in the standard of care arm.



In November 2023, the European Medicines Agency approved an update to the Summary of Product Characteristics to include the ZUMA-7 overall survival analysis.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken