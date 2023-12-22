Crossject signs ZEPIZURE commercialization agreement for northern Europe

Crossject to receive up to €1 million on marketing approvals, plus a markup on sales linked to gross margin

Agreement, with undisclosed strategic partner, allows Crossject to benefit from strong expertise in the field and provides impetus to commercial launches

Dijon, France 22 December, 2023, 07:30 CET -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, announces it has concluded a commercialization agreement in northern Europe for its innovative rescue therapy for epileptic seizures ZEPIZURE®, previously known as ZENEO® Midazolam, covering Germany, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Under the terms of the agreement, with an undisclosed strategic partner, Crossject will receive milestone payments of up to €1 million in total, upon marketing authorizations granted in the territories. Crossject will sell ZEPIZURE® with a markup that is a share of the gross margin (net sales minus cost of goods).

Crossject covers regulatory development costs and owns potential marketing authorizations, while Crossject's partner controls and is responsible for all commercial costs.

"We are pleased with this commercial agreement in European territories, allowing us to benefit from strong expertise in the field and providing significant impetus to our commercial launches as we approach filing for regulatory approval," said Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject. "This agreement further progresses development of ZEPIZURE® and adds further to our commercial prospects, as we have a firm order in place in the U.S., with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and a commercialization agreement for Australia and New Zealand."

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy previously known as ZENEO® Midazolam, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company's award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.

