Rail Vision and BioVie Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) and BioVie, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, December 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Rail Vision: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/rvsn_access

BioVie: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

In this exclusive interview, Shahar Hania, Co-Founder and CEO of Rail Vision, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Rail Vision is at the forefront of an evolution in train safety. Through advanced, long-range AI-based detection systems, Rail Vision provides unparalleled obstacle identification on and near tracks. This revolutionary technology is a crucial solution that will enable the future of autonomous train operations. Rail Vision's obstacle detection technology addresses the issue of the braking distance of trains, which often surpasses a train driver's visual capacity. This vital innovation helps prevent accidents, avoiding unnecessary loss of life and costly interruptions to essential infrastructure corridors. Knorr Bremse, a 110-year-old company and the world's leader in train braking technology, is a key strategic investor in Rail Vision, having invested $25M across two investment cycles. The company recently announced a 10-unit sales agreement with Israel Railways and has multiple pilot programs underway with customers in key markets globally. Rail Vision's revenues are expected to accelerate as pilot programs convert to large-scale commercial contracts.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. BioVie is a clinical-stage company developing what it believes will be transformative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration and liver disease. The Company is developing NE3107 for Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's (PD) and BIV201 for refractory ascites and HRS-AKI. BioVio recently reported data from a Phase 3 trial in AD that showed positive trending data showing that patients treated with NE3107 had treatment advantages compared to placebo on various cognitive, functional, and biomarket endpoints. The Company plans to launch Phase 3 trials in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Ascites in 2024 and has multiple other efforts underway that may create additional catalysts.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information please visit https://www.railvision.io/.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). Results of a Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (NCT05227820) showing NE3107-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels were presented at the Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) annual conference in December 2022. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease (NCT05083260) has completed, and data presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease and Related Neurological Disorders conference in Gothenburg, Sweden in March 2023 showed significant improvements in "morning on" symptoms and clinically meaningful improvement in motor control in patients treated with a combination of NE3107 and levodopa vs. patients treated with levodopa alone, and no drug-related adverse events. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

