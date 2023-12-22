US-based Johnson Controls says its new 1,406 kW compound centrifugal heat pump is able to deliver high-temperature hot water as high as 77 C.The system reportedly has a combined coefficient of performance of 4.9.US-based industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls has introduced a water-to-water compound centrifugal heat pump intended for use in commercial buildings. The York Cyk heat pump is designed for high-head conditions and can reportedly deliver high-temperature hot water as high as 77 C. "The York Cyk can reduce water and operational costs by as much as 50% when compared to traditional boiler ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...