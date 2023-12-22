Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
21.12.23
17:49 Uhr
9,790 Euro
-0,002
-0,02 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7029,93617:29
0,0000,00017:25
PR Newswire
22.12.2023 | 16:48
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux Group has completed Memphis factory divestment

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has divested its factory in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, for a cash consideration of USD 35m (approx. SEK 350m).

The gain of approximately USD 25m (approx. SEK 250m) from the divestment will be recorded as a non-recurring item, positively impacting the operating income in business area North America during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The divestment follows a previous agreement, under which the intended buyer chose to terminate the agreement at the end of the due diligence period due to changed financial circumstances.

The divestment is part of the actions to divest non-core assets, which were communicated on July 20, 2023.

The Group's production in Memphis stopped on June 30, 2022, and the operations have been transferred to the new facility in Springfield, Tennessee.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-12-2023 16:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3898179/2513713.pdf

2023-12-22 Press release Memphis divestment final eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrolux-group-has-completed-memphis-factory-divestment-302021871.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.