

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the day's session in negative territory, the Switzerland market ended marginally up on Friday thanks to some brisk buying at select counters in the final hour.



The benchmark SMI ended up 20.49 points or 0.18% at 11,153.09, slightly off the day's high of 11,160.23. The index dropped to a low of 11,093.27 at the start.



Kuehne & Nagel climbed about 2.25%. Lonza Group gained 2.1%. Alcon advanced nearly 1%, while Partners Group and Novartis ended higher by 0.7% and 0.65%, respectively.



Richemont drifted down 1.36%. Logitech International ended lower by 0.55% and Roche Holding ended 0.29% down.



Sandoz, up nearly 1.5%, was the top gainer in the Mid Price Index. Barry Callebaut climbed 1.15%. Baloise Holding, VAT Group, PSP Swiss Property and Straumann Holding gained 0.4 to 0.53%.



Swatch Group ended 1.22% down. SGS and Avolta declined 1.07% and 1.05%, respectively. Adecco, ams OSRAM AG, Julius Baer and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.5 to 0.75%.



