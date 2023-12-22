

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TJX has recalled about 29,000 foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs due to fall hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.



The company said it has received eight reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated in the chair, resulting in six reports of minor injuries, including bruising and an ankle strain.



The firm has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to receive a full refund and dispose of the chairs.



Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Homesense or Sierra store for a full refund. The recalled chairs were sold from March 2020 through September 2023 for between $130 and $350 and between $40 and $80 for chairs sold individually.



The recall involves foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs sold as part of a three-or-five-piece set. Some of the sets were sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands. The folding chair sets consist of one small wooden table and two or four foldable chairs made with wood frames, and rope on the seat and back in either gray, turquoise, brown, sand, black, aqua, pink, green, taupe or white, and a gold bar supporting the back legs. Some chairs were sold individually at stores.



