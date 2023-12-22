

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 205,000 dress-up playsets, play purses and slime eggs were recalled just before Christmas as they contain phthalates that exceed the federal standard.



Phthalates are chemicals that are commonly used in plastic products, however, high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.



The recall involves two Litti City dress-up playsets, one Litte Pritti dress-up playset and Prextex-branded DIY take-along slime eggs.



The Litti City premier doctor playset consists of a white doctor outfit and accessories, including blue glasses, a yellow stethoscope and bandages, and a book. The Litti City teacher purse playset consists of a green purse and accessories, including glasses, markers, rules, eraser, hall passes, learning charts and stickers. The Litti Pritti handbag playset includes a pink purse, wallet, make-up, keys and cell phone.



The customers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and slime eggs and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of the product and to get a full refund after providing proof of destruction.



The products were sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with the Litti Pritti handbag playset also sold at Ocean State Job Lot stores in the northeast, from July 2021 through April 2023 for between $9 and $45.



