

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 6-day lows of 96.11 against the yen and 0.8987 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 96.82 and 0.9024, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie slipped to 4-day lows of 1.6250 and 1.0756 from last week's closing quotes of 1.6189 and 1.0801, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 0.6775 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6799, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 93.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the loonie, 1.65 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi and 0.65 against the greenback.



