

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Maersk said, with the OPG initiative in operation, the company is preparing to allow for vessels to resume transit through the Red Sea both eastbound and westbound. As of Sunday, Maersk has received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian or OPG has now been deployed to allow maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea.



Maersk noted that it will not hesitate to re-evaluate the situation and once again initiate diversion plans if the company deems it necessary.



