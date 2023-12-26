

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Tuesday after the Christmas holidays.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly up.



Trading activity this week might remain subdued due to the New Year holidays. There are not many economic announcements that could impact the market movements.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 28.00 points.



On Friday, the major averages finished broadly up. The Dow slipped 18.38 points or 0.1 percent to 37,385.97, the Nasdaq rose 29.11 points or 0.2 percent to 14,992.97 and the S&P 500 crept up 7.88 points or 0.2 percent to 4,754.63.



Despite the mixed performance on the day, the major averages all moved higher for the week. The Nasdaq jumped by 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.8 percent and the Dow edged up by 0.2 percent.



On the economic front, the Money Supply for November will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 level was at $20,726.6 billion.



The two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for December is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 20.5, while it was minus 19.9 in the previous month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for October will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for October will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the prior month.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.20, while it was down 0.49 in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Tuesday. The Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia markets were closed for holidays.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.68 percent to 2,898.88.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average edged up 0.16 percent to 33,305.85 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 2,338.86.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 2.58 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is 18.76 points or 0.11 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 79.03 points or 0.26 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 20.49 points or 0.18 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.075 percent.



