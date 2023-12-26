

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) can no longer sell its flagship Apple Watch models in the United States after President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a ban on them.



The Biden administration officially declined to veto restrictions on the company's wearables due to an ongoing patent dispute, despite the Cupertino, California-based company's request.



'After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC's determination and the ITC's decision became final on December 26, 2023,' a statement from the Office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai reads.



The U.S. International Trade Commission's order banning Apple from selling its wearables went into full effect on Tuesday, December 26.



On October 26, 2023, the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Apple infringed two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, Inc, both based in the United States.



In a statement published by Reuters, an unnamed Apple spokesperson confirmed it's appealing the ITC decision and said: 'We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.'



Previously, in a statement, Masimo said the ban 'demonstrates that even the world's most powerful company must abide by the law.'



'The ITC found that Apple stole Masimo's patented pulse oximetry technology, which measures blood oxygen,' the company said. 'The ITC undertook a thorough legal process and its expert judgment in this matter should be respected, protecting intellectual property rights and maintaining public trust in the United States' patent system.'



