

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blank Check company, Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. Unit (IROHU), Wednesday announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.1 million units at $10 per unit, to raise $61 million.



Every unit consists each of common stock, warrant and right to holder to receive one-fifth of common stock share on completion of initial business transaction.



The company said that IPO will be available on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'IROHU' from December 27 and will close on December 28.



Additionally, the company has granted 45-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 900 thousand units.



EF Hutton LLC acts as a sole book-runner for this offering.



