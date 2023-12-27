

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback dropped to 0.8431 against the franc, a level unseen since January 2015.



The greenback touched 1.2795 against the pound, its lowest level since August 22.



The greenback weakened to a 5-month low of 1.1117 against the euro and near a 5-month low of 1.3177 against the loonie, off its early highs of 1.1028 and 1.3212, respectively.



The greenback moved down to a 5-1/2-month low of 0.6850 against the aussie and more than a 5-month low of 0.6344 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 0.6815 and 0.6316, respectively.



The greenback eased to a 5-day low of 142.00 against the yen, after rising to a 6-day high of 142.84 in the Asian session.



The currency may possibly face support around 0.84 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 1.12 against the euro, 1.29 against the loonie, 0.70 against the aussie, 0.65 against the kiwi and 134.00 against the yen.



