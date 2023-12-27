

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has appealed a decision to ban the U.S. sales of its newest models of Apple Watches, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo.



The other day, President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto the ban on Apple Watches import, despite the Cupertino, California-based company's request.



'After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC's determination and the ITC's decision became final on December 26, 2023,' a statement from the Office of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai reads.



The U.S. International Trade Commission's order banning Apple from selling its wearables went into full effect on Tuesday, December 26.



On October 26, 2023, the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Apple infringed two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, Inc, both based in the United States.



The tech giant filed an emergency request on Tuesday, December 26, for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the ban.



It asked the Federal Circuit to pause the ban at least until U.S. Customs and Border Protection decides whether redesigned versions of its watches infringe Masimo's patents. The customs office is due to make its decision on January 12, Apple said.



According to CNBC, citing an Apple spokesperson, the company has appealed the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.



'We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible,' Apple said, the report says.



Previously, in a statement, Masimo said the ban 'demonstrates that even the world's most powerful company must abide by the law.'



'The ITC found that Apple stole Masimo's patented pulse oximetry technology, which measures blood oxygen,' the company said. 'The ITC undertook a thorough legal process and its expert judgment in this matter should be respected, protecting intellectual property rights and maintaining public trust in the United States' patent system.'



